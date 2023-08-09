Ceva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its second quarter. The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8... READ MORE

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.3 million.

Ceva shares have declined almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 33% in the last 12 months.

