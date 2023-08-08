On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Choice Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 8, 2023 6:41 am
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $84.7 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $84.7 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $427.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.6 million.

