On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Ciena: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 31, 2023 7:04 am
< a min read
      

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $29.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIEN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Boston
9|6 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|6 3CMA Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories