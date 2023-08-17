On Air: Panel Discussions
Cisco Systems, Chegg rise; Hawaiian Electric, CVS Health fall, Thursday, 8/17/2023

The Associated Press
August 17, 2023 12:39 pm
N EW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), up $2.19 to $55.16

The maker of networking equipment reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE), down $2.28 to $11.93

Apparent evidence continues to surface that the utility’s power lines may have set off the deadly Maui fires last week.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS), down $7.12 to $65.60

The Wall Street Journal reported that Blue Shield of California is planning to drop CVS Caremark as pharmacy-benefits manager.

Ball Corp. (BALL), up $1.75 to $56.26

The maker of aluminum packaging is selling its aerospace business to BAE Systems for $5.6 billion.

Avnet Inc. (AVT), up $3.79 to $48.74

The maker of electronic components reported much stronger results for its latest quarter than analysts were expecting.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), down $9.77 to $43.40

The chipmaker reported a big loss and forecast future results that were worse than markets expected.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG), up $1.05 to $10.58

The textbook rental company increased its stock buyback program by $200 million.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR), down $1.44 to $21.43

The human resources and payroll services provider forecast quarterly sales and profits below analysts’ estimates.

Top Stories