Cisco Systems, Chegg rise; Hawaiian Electric, CVS Health fall, Thursday, 8/17/2023

N EW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), up $2.19 to $55.16
The maker of networking equipment reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE), down $2.28 to $11.93
Apparent evidence continues to surface that the utility’s power lines may have set off the deadly Maui fires last week.
CVS Health Corp. (CVS), down $7.12 to $65.60
The Wall Street Journal reported that Blue Shield of California is planning to drop CVS Caremark as pharmacy-benefits manager.
Ball Corp. (BALL), up $1.75 to $56.26
The maker of aluminum packaging is selling its aerospace business to BAE Systems for $5.6 billion.
Avnet Inc. (AVT), up $3.79 to $48.74
The maker of electronic components reported much stronger results for its latest quarter than analysts were expecting.
Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), down $9.77 to $43.40
The chipmaker reported a big loss and forecast future results that were worse than markets expected.
Chegg Inc. (CHGG), up $1.05 to $10.58
The textbook rental company increased its stock buyback program by $200 million.
Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR), down $1.44 to $21.43
The human resources and payroll services provider forecast quarterly sales and profits below analysts’ estimates.
