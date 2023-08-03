On Air: Panel Discussions
Clorox, Wayfair rise; Hyatt Hotels, Host Hotels & Resorts fall: Thursday, 8/3/2023

The Associated Press
August 3, 2023 12:20 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), up $3.91 to $69.25.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm raised its profit forecast for the year.

Clorox Co. (CLX), up $14.81 to $167.28.

The maker of bleach and other household products beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Wesco International Inc. (WCC), down $32.46 to $147.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies reported weak second-quarter financial results.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), down $1.35 to $16.80.

The luxury hotel manager trimmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN), up $2.27 to $20.11.

The solar energy products distributor gave investors an encouraging business update.

Wayfair Inc. (W), up $16.38 to $89.27.

The online home goods retailer beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H), down $10.15 to $112.19.

The hotel operator’s second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analyst’s forecasts.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO), up $1.05 to $5.29.

The electric vehicle charging network company announced a leadership succession later this year.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
