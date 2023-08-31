On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

August 31, 2023 3:14 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $2 to $83.63 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1 to $86.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 4 cents to $2.77 a gallon. September heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.14 a gallon. October natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $7.10 to $1,965.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 29 cents to $24.81 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.82 a pound.

The dollar fell to 145.45 Japanese yen from 146.20 yen. It fell to $1.0846 to $1.0923 against the euro.

Top Stories