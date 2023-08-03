On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

DiamondRock Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2023 4:53 pm
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $67.3 million, or 32 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 34 cents...

READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $67.3 million, or 32 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 34 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

The company said it had net income of $36.5 million, or 17 cents per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $291.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $295.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Newark
8|9 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|9 Emergency Management Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories