On Air: Inside the IC with Justin Doubleday
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Electronic Arts, Generac fall; Humana, CVS Health rise, Wednesday, 8/2/2023

The Associated Press
August 2, 2023 12:32 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), down $9.06 to $127.06.

The maker of The Sims, Medal of Honor and other video games reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG), down $13.32 to $58.12.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), down $9.06 to $127.06.

The maker of The Sims, Medal of Honor and other video games reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG), down $13.32 to $58.12.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

The lawn and garden products company reported weak fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Humana Inc. (HUM), up $29.03 to $487.14.

The health insurer posted strong second-quarter financial results.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP), up $1.66 to $28.12.

The food producer handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

Parsons Corp. (PSN), up $4.63 to $54.14.

The software and infrastructure services provider raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Waters Corp. (WAT), up $20.60 to $295.

        Read more: Business News

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS), up $2.81 to $76.76.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), down $35.38 to $118.

The electricity generator maker trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|8 Los Angeles Digital Government Summit
8|8 CDAO Chicago
8|8 NDIA-TVC Space and Missile Defense...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories