Eli Lilly, Fox rise; Beyond Meat, RingCentral fall, Tuesday, 8/8/2023

The Associated Press
August 8, 2023 12:13 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), up $75.13 to $529.21.

The drug developer reported strong second-quarter earnings and surprisingly good sales of its diabetes treatment Mounjaro.

Celanese Corp. (CE), down 2.34 to $122.39.

READ MORE

The chemical company cut its profit forecast for the year.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG), down $5.47 to $33.51.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses said Tarek Robbiati will replace CEO Vlad Shmunis.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND). down $2.86 to $12.42.

The plant-based meat company trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), down, down 50 cents to $181.65.

The package delivery company reported weak second-quarter revenue and trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

Fox Corp. (FOX), up $1.51 to $32.65.

The TV broadcasting company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

The New York Times Co. (NYT), up $2.94 to $43.76.

The newspaper publisher reported strong second-quarter financial results.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), down $14.05 to $66.29.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries cut its sales forecast for the year.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
