Emergent Biosolutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 8, 2023 6:24 pm
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $261.3 million in its second quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $5.15 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $337.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

Top Stories