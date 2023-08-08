Emergent Biosolutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $261.3 million in its second quarter. The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $5.15 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.06 per share. The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $337.9 million in the period. _____

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $261.3 million in its second quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $5.15 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $337.9 million in the period.

