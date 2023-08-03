Enviva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Enviva Inc. (EVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $55.8 million in its second quarter. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share. The master limited partnership posted revenue of $301.9 million in... READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Enviva Inc. (EVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $55.8 million in its second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $301.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $314.4 million.

