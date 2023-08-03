On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Enviva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2023 6:29 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Enviva Inc. (EVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $55.8 million in its second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $301.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $314.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
