Gap, Hibbett rise; Hawaiian Electric, Nordstrom fall, Friday, 8/25/2023

The Associated Press
August 25, 2023 12:21 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Workday Inc. (WDAY), up $6.30 to $231.17.

The maker of human resources software reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), up $3.87 to $17.68.

The digital commerce platform beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB), up $7.25 to $44.11.

The sporting goods chain reported encouraging second-quarter earnings.

Gap Inc. (GPS), up 21 cents to $9.74.

The clothing chain beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Domo Inc. (DOMO), down $7.34 to $9.70.

The cloud-computing company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE), down $1.99 to $9.87.

The utility suspended its quarterly dividend as it faces lawsuits over the devastating wildfires in Maui.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), down $1.84 to $14.98.

The department store’s latest results fueled concerns about more cautious consumer spending.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), down 9 cents to $1.16.

The developer of a kidney disease treatment reported disappointing second-quarter results.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
