Global Medical REIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 2, 2023 4:50 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $15.9 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $11.8 million, or 18 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $36.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GMRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GMRE

