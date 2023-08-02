GlycoMimetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share. _____

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLYC

