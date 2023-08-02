On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

GlycoMimetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 2, 2023 7:12 am
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

_____

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

_____

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLYC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|8 Los Angeles Digital Government Summit
8|8 CDAO Chicago
8|8 NDIA-TVC Space and Missile Defense...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories