Home Depot employee fatally shot in Florida store, suspect is in custody

The Associated Press
August 11, 2023 3:38 pm
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle on Friday, killing an employee, authorities said.

Deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola found the female employee fatally shot, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, according to the sheriff’s office.

No further details were immediately provided.

