How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 8/11/2023

The Associated Press
August 11, 2023 4:41 pm
Stocks ended another choppy day of trading mixed, leaving the market with its second losing week in a row. Investors pored over reports on inflation and consumer sentiment seeking clues about the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates.

The government reported a slight increase in inflation in wholesale prices last month, which could persuade the Fed that its work on bringing inflation to heel isn’t done.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary August survey showed consumer sentiment fell slightly.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.78 points, or 0.1%, to 4,464.05

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.25 points, or 0.3%, to 35,281.40.

The Nasdaq composite fell 93.14 points, or 0.7%, to 13,644.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.49 points, or 0.1%, to 1,925.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 13.98 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 215.78 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 264.39 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 32.35 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 624.55 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is up 2,134.15 points, or 6.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,178.37 points, or 30.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 163.87 points, or 9.3%.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories