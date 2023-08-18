On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 8/18/2023

The Associated Press
August 18, 2023 4:40 pm
Wall Street limped to the finish line of its third losing week in a row.

The S&P 500 barely budged Friday, ending the day down by less than 0.1%. It lost more than 2% for the week, like other U.S. indexes.

The Dow edged up 25 points, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.

August has been rough for the stock market, which has given back more than a quarter of the S&P...

August has been rough for the stock market, which has given back more than a quarter of the S&P 500’s torrid gains for the year’s first seven months. That’s in part because a swift rise in yields has forced investors to reconsider whether stocks got too expensive.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.65 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,369.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.83 points, or 0.1%, to 34,500.66.

The Nasdaq composite fell 25.16 points, or 0.2%, to 13,290.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.36 points, or 0.5%, to 1,859.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 94.34 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is down 780.74 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 354.07 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 65.69 points, or 3.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 530.21 points, or 13.8%.

The Dow is up 1,353.41 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,824.29 points, or 27%.

The Russell 2000 is up 98.18 points, or 5.6%.

Top Stories