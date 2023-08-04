How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 8/4/2023

Stocks closed lower following mixed reports about the U.S. job market and profits at two of Wall Street’s most influential stocks. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Friday, its fourth straight loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 150 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%. Treasury yields sank after the government said hiring was a touch weaker last month than expected. That could help keep pressure off high inflation. Amazon jumped... READ MORE

Stocks closed lower following mixed reports about the U.S. job market and profits at two of Wall Street’s most influential stocks.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Friday, its fourth straight loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 150 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%. Treasury yields sank after the government said hiring was a touch weaker last month than expected. That could help keep pressure off high inflation.

Amazon jumped after reporting a much bigger profit than expected. Apple slumped after reporting revenue that just barely topped forecasts.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.86 points, or 0.5%, to 4,478.03

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150.27 points, or 0.4%, to 35,065.62.

The Nasdaq composite fell 50.48 points, or 0.4%, to 13,909.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.94 points, or 0.2%, to 1,957.64.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 104.20 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is down 393.67 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 407.42 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.07 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 638.53 points, or 16.6%.

The Dow is up 1,918.37 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,442.76 points, or 32.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 196.22 points, or 11.1%.

