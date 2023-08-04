On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 8/4/2023

The Associated Press
August 4, 2023 4:16 pm
Stocks closed lower following mixed reports about the U.S. job market and profits at two of Wall Street’s most influential stocks.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Friday, its fourth straight loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 150 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%. Treasury yields sank after the government said hiring was a touch weaker last month than expected. That could help keep pressure off high inflation.

Amazon jumped after reporting a much bigger profit than expected. Apple slumped after reporting revenue that just barely topped forecasts.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.86 points, or 0.5%, to 4,478.03

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150.27 points, or 0.4%, to 35,065.62.

The Nasdaq composite fell 50.48 points, or 0.4%, to 13,909.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.94 points, or 0.2%, to 1,957.64.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 104.20 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is down 393.67 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 407.42 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.07 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 638.53 points, or 16.6%.

The Dow is up 1,918.37 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,442.76 points, or 32.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 196.22 points, or 11.1%.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
