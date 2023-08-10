On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 8/10/2023

The Associated Press
August 10, 2023 4:15 pm
Stocks wobbled to a mixed close on Wall Street following the latest update on inflation across the U.S.

The S&P 500 ended just barely higher Thursday after having been up as much as 1.3% earlier in the day. It was only the second gain in eight days for the benchmark index. The Dow added 52 points and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

The inflation report bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to grind down inflation...

The inflation report bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to grind down inflation is making progress and that it won’t raise interest rates at its next meeting, at the least.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.12 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,468.83

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.79 points, or 0.2%, to 35,176.15.

The Nasdaq composite rose 15.97 points, or 0.1%, to 13,737.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.15 points, or 0.4%, to 1,922.62.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 9.20 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 110.53 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 171.25 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 34.84 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 629.33 points, or 16.4%.

The Dow is up 2,028.90 points, or 6.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,271.50 points, or 31.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 161.38 points, or 9.2%.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
