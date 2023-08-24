On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 8/24/2023

The Associated Press
August 24, 2023 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

Wall Street closed lower, despite a blowout profit report from Nvidia, as bond yields rose ahead of a highly anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Thursday after erasing an earlier gain. The index is still a touch higher for the week. The Dow fell 373 points, and the Nasdaq lost 1.9%.

Nvidia ended slightly higher after its profit report topped high expectations and raised hopes that this...

READ MORE

Wall Street closed lower, despite a blowout profit report from Nvidia, as bond yields rose ahead of a highly anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Thursday after erasing an earlier gain. The index is still a touch higher for the week. The Dow fell 373 points, and the Nasdaq lost 1.9%.

Nvidia ended slightly higher after its profit report topped high expectations and raised hopes that this year’s frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology isn’t just hype. But the rest of the stock market was weaker as rising Treasury yields cranked up the pressure.

On Thursday:

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

The S&P 500 fell 59.70 points, or 1.3%, to 4,736.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 373.56 points, or 1.1%, to 34,099.42.

The Nasdaq composite fell 257.06 points, or 1.9%, to 13,463.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.75 points, or 1.3%, to 1,846.28.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.60 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 401.24 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 173.20 points, or 1.3%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is down 13.14 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 536.81 points, or 14%.

The Dow is up 952.17 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,997.49 points, or 28.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 85.03 points, or 4.8%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|30 Disruptive Technology for Defense...
8|30 Bay Area Digital Government Summit
8|30 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories