How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 8/31/2023

Stocks gave up early gains and closed lower, a downbeat end to the market’s first losing month since February.

The S&P 500 ended with a loss of 0.2%, breaking a four-day winning streak. The Dow fell 168 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. Treasury yields fell.

The government reported that the measure of inflation that’s closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month. That’s the latest sign that price increases are cooling. Investors are hoping the Fed may be close to done raising interest rates.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.21 points, or 0.2%, to 4,507.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 168.33 points, or 0.5%, to 34,721.91.

The Nasdaq composite rose 15.66 points, or 0.1%, to 14,034.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.54 points, or 0.2%, to 1,899.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 101.95 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 375.01 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 444.32 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 46.05 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 668.16 points, or 17.4%.

The Dow is up 1,574.66 points, or 4.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,568.49 points, or 34.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 138.43 points, or 7.9%.

