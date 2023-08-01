On Air: Federal News Network
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/1/2023

The Associated Press
August 1, 2023 4:24 pm
Most stocks are closing lower following a mixed set of earnings reports from U.S. companies, as Wall Street took a step back from its big rally this year.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Tuesday, coming off its fifth straight winning month. The Dow was up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq was 0.4% lower.

Norwegian Cruise Line tumbled despite reporting stronger profit for the spring than expected. Expectations have been high for it and rivals after its stock soared this year. Worries have been rising that expectations have built too high for the market overall after the S&P 500 500 surged more than 19% this year.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.23 points, or 0.3%, to 4,576.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.15 points, or 0.2%, to 35,630.68.

The Nasdaq composite fell 62.11 points, or 0.4%, to 14,283.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.01 points, or 0.4%, to 1,994.17.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 5.50 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 171.39 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 32.75 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.63 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 737.23 points, or 19.2%.

The Dow is up 2,483.43 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,817.43 points, or 36.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 232.92 points, or 13.2%.

Top Stories