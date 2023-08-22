On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/22/2023

The Associated Press
August 22, 2023 4:27 pm
Wall Street drifted to a mixed close ahead of a couple potentially market-shaking events later in the week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Tuesday, coming off a rare August gain that was powered by Big Tech. The Dow lost 174 points, and the Nasdaq composite eked out a tiny gain.

Stocks have struggled this month as yields shot upward in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked lower a day after reaching its highest level since 2007. Later this week, Nvidia will offer a profit report and the Federal Reserve’s chair will give a highly anticipated speech.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.22 points, or 0.3%, to 4,387.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 174.86 points, or 0.5%, to 34,288.83.

The Nasdaq composite rose 8.28 points, or 0.1%, to 13,505.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.18 points, or 0.3%, to 1,850.84.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.84 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 211.83 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 215.10 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.59 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 548.05 points, or 14.3%.

The Dow is up 1,141.58 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,039.39 points, or 29%.

The Russell 2000 is up 89.59 points, or 5.1%.

Top Stories