On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 8/30/2023

The Associated Press
August 30, 2023 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, chipping away at the market’s losses for August.

Treasury yields fell Wednesday after some weaker-than expected readings on the U.S. economy and job market.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, its fourth gain in a row. It’s still down 1.6% for August, with one trading day left in the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%.

On Wednesday:

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

The S&P 500 rose 17.24 points, or 0.4%, to 4,514.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.57 points, or 0.1%, to 34,890.24.

The Nasdaq composite rose 75.55 points, or 0.5%, to 14,019.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.67 points, or 0.4%, to 1,903.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 109.16 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 543.34 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 428.66 points, or 3.2%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 49.58 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 675.37 points, or 17.6%.

The Dow is up 1,742.99 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,552.83 points, or 33.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 141.97 points, or 8.1%.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|5 Commercial UAV Expo
9|5 SPE Offshore Europe
9|5 Dashboard in a Day - OmniData Insights
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories