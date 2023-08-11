On Air: Federal News Network
IonQ, Spectrum Brands rise; Maxeon Solar, Cano Health fall, Friday, 8/11/2023

The Associated Press
August 11, 2023 12:17 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — mStocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

UBS Group AG (UBS), up $1.02 to $23.15

The Swiss bank ended a taxpayer-funded support package that paved the way for taking over its troubled rival Credit Suisse.

News Corp. (NWSA), up 69 cents to $21

Rupert Murdoch’s media conglomerate’s profits fell sharply from a year earlier but still beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), up $3.87 to $78.98

The maker of pet and lawn care supplies reported earnings that came in sharply ahead of market expectations.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO), down $1.07 to 45 cents

The chain of primary health centers said it’s doubtful it can remain in business.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), up 77 cents to $25.54

The maker of bakery products including Nature’s Own and Dave’s Killer Bread reported higher profits than expected.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), down $7.27 to $15.01

The solar power company sharply lowered its full-year financial forecasts.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ), up $3 to $17.19

The quantum computing company raised its full-year forecasts after reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), down $33.03 to $1,354.03

The e-commerce company serving Latin America replaced its chief financial officer.

