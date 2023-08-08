On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
JBG Smith Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 8, 2023
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $39.8 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $10.5 million, or 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $152.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $120.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBGS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories