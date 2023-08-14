On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Kraft Heinz CEO Patricio to become non-executive chair; Abrams-Rivera to become next CEO

The Associated Press
August 14, 2023 1:46 pm
< a min read
      

Kraft Heinz says CEO Miguel Patricio will become non-executive chair of its board at the start of the new year, with Carlos Abrams-Rivera stepping into the top spot at the food products company at that time.

Abrams-Rivera currently serves as executive vice president and president of the North America zone. He will take on the role of president of Kraft Heinz Co., effective immediately.

Patricio has served as CEO since 2019 and chair since...

READ MORE

Kraft Heinz says CEO Miguel Patricio will become non-executive chair of its board at the start of the new year, with Carlos Abrams-Rivera stepping into the top spot at the food products company at that time.

Abrams-Rivera currently serves as executive vice president and president of the North America zone. He will take on the role of president of Kraft Heinz Co., effective immediately.

Patricio has served as CEO since 2019 and chair since last year.

“The transition from Miguel to Carlos reflects the board’s thoughtful succession planning and we are confident that the company will continue to accelerate growth with Carlos assuming the role of CEO,” Jack Pope, lead director of the board, said in a statement on Monday.

        Insight by Emergent 360: As their infrastructures become increasingly complex, federal CISOs look to automation as a critical tool in navigating the onslaught of threats. In our exclusive ebook, CISOs from ICE, Labor, NGA and Pacific Northwest National Lab share strategies.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|20 GMIS MEETS 2023
8|20 Fiber Connect 2023
8|20 XChange August 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories