Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported net income of $6.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $80.8 million in the period.

