On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2023 7:02 am
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported net income of $6.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $80.8 million in the period.

_____

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported net income of $6.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $80.8 million in the period.

_____

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LQDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LQDT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Newark
8|9 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|9 Emergency Management Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories