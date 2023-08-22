On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Lowe’s, Fabrinet rise; Macy’s, Canadian Solar fall, Tuesday, 8/22/2023

The Associated Press
August 22, 2023 1:04 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), up $8.40 to $225.99.

The home-improvement retailer beat analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU), up $4.34 to $129.26.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), up $8.40 to $225.99.

The home-improvement retailer beat analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU), up $4.34 to $129.26.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

The Chinese internet search company reported strong second-quarter earnings.

Fabrinet (FN), up $33.75 to $150.53.

The technology manufacturer beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), down $35.65 to $111.39.

The sporting goods retailer cut its profit forecast for the year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), down $1.96 to $67.78.

The wholesale membership chain reported disappointing second-quarter revenue.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), up $1.26 to $45.74.

        Read more: Business News

The maker of silicon carbide microchips is selling its radio frequency business.

Macy’s Inc. (M), down $1.89 to $12.84.

The department store chain forecast economic uncertainty through 2023 after delivering weak second-quarter sales.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), down $3.72 to $27.04.

The solar wafers manufacturer gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|28 Distinguished Military Hiring...
8|28 Emerging Technologies for Defense...
8|28 Digitally Transforming The Air &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories