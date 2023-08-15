On Air: Federal News Network
Lyft and Grindr rise; Getty Images and Discover Financial fall, Tuesday, 8/15/2023

The Associated Press
August 15, 2023 12:54 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Grindr Inc. (GRND), up 63 cents to $5.32.

The LGBTQ+ community social media platform reported a profit and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN), up 80 cents to $4.18.

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

The media publisher signed a letter of intent with Simplify Inventions to acquire certain assets of subsidiary Bridge Media Networks.

Navitas Semiconductor Co., (NVTS), up 44 cents to $9.05.

The chipmaker beat analyst revenue forecasts and posted a smaller loss than expected.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), down 32 cents to $4.23.

The media image company missed Wall Street’s second-quarter sales and profit targets.

Discover Financial Services Inc. (DFS), down $10.27 to $92.38.

The digital banking company announced that CEO Roger Hochschild is stepping down.

Rumble Inc. (RUM), down 84 cents to $7.41.

The online video platform posted a much wider loss than analysts were expecting.

Sea Ltd. (SE), down $16.73 to $40.17.

The digital entertainment platform and owner of Shopee missed Wall Street’s sales targets.

DR Horton (DHI), up $2.82 to $126.10.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $700 million worth the homebuilder’s stock this spring.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories