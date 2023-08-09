On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
MacroGenics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 9, 2023 4:52 pm
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $57.5 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories