On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Marriott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 1, 2023 7:18 am
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $726 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $6.08 billion...

READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $726 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $6.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.05 billion.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

For the current quarter ending in September, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.09. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.81.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.36 to $8.65 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|7 Photogrammetry, 3D Visualization, and...
8|7 FDR Training
8|7 The Diana Initiative
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories