Marriott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $726 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $6.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.09. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.81.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.36 to $8.65 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

