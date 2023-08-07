Medifast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported earnings of $30.3 million in its second quarter. The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $2.77 per share. The weight-loss company posted revenue of $296.2 million in the period. For the current quarter ending in September, Medifast said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $240 million.

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported earnings of $30.3 million in its second quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $2.77 per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $296.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Medifast said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $240 million.

