Northwest Biotherapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 10, 2023 2:33 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (NWBO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $201,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWBO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWBO

