Petco, Spirit AeroSystems fall; Nvidia, Guess rise, Thursday, 8/24/2023

The Associated Press
August 24, 2023 12:19 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes Thursday:

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), up $8.71 to $479.87.

The chipmaker reported strong second-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), up $6.70 to $211.06.

The design software company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK), up $14.10 to $114.03.

The maker of software to collect and analyze corporate data raised its sales forecast.

Guess Inc. (GES), up $4.79 to $23.10.

The fashion brand raised its profit forecast for the year.

Petco Health and Wellness Co. (WOOF), down $1.39 to $5.15.

The pet supply chain trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL), down $15.27 to $154.68.

The discount retailer trimmed its annual forecast for a closely-watched measure of sales.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), down $3.42 to $19.55.

The aircraft parts maker says it’s aware of a manufacturing issue with the 737 fuselage it produces.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), up $3.30 to $27.69.

The toy retailer reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
