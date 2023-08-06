On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Polish operator starts repairs on pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Europe after detecting a leak

The Associated Press
August 6, 2023 10:05 am
< a min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s oil pipeline operator said Sunday repairs are underway to a pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Germany that was temporarily shut down after a leak was discovered.

The operator, PERN, said the pipeline is expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday.

PERN said it detected the leak near Chodecz, a town in central Poland about 145 kilometers (90 miles) west of Warsaw. The leak was on one of the two...

READ MORE

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s oil pipeline operator said Sunday repairs are underway to a pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Germany that was temporarily shut down after a leak was discovered.

The operator, PERN, said the pipeline is expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday.

PERN said it detected the leak near Chodecz, a town in central Poland about 145 kilometers (90 miles) west of Warsaw. The leak was on one of the two lines that comprise the western section of the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline.

The company said it immediately halted pumping through the faulty pipeline, but the second line was operating normally.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Firefighters and emergency services secured the area. An investigation into the cause of the the leak was underway, PERN said.

The company said in a statement Sunday that crews have reached the damaged section of the pipeline and that repairs were underway.

The Druzhba pipeline stretch carries oil from Russia to refineries in Poland, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, according to the Polish state news agency PAP.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|12 Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories