Business News

Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

The Associated Press
August 17, 2023 12:21 pm
2 min read
      

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “Happiness” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

5. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

8. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor)

11. “Obsessed” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

12. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

13. “The Collector” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

14. “Dead Fall” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)

15. “The Blonde Identity” by Ally Carter (Avon)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “American Playbook” by Clay Travis (Threshold)

2. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

3. “Tucker” by Chadwick Moore (All Seasons)

4. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

5. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Adversity for Sale” by Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins (HarperCollins Leadership)

9. “Like a River” by Granger Smith (W)

10. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

11. “Unreasonable Hospitality” by Will Guidara (Optism)

12. “Beyond the Story” by BTS (Flatiron)

13. “Preparing to Meet Jesus” by Lotz/Wright (Multnomah)

14. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

15. “The In-Between” by Hadley Vlahos (Ballantine)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Dell)

2. “Weather the Storm” by Nora Roberts ( Silhouette)

3. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

4. “Total Control” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Pocket)

7. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

8. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “The Lonesome Gun” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “The Perfect Assassin” by Patterson/Sitts (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “The Other Daughter” by Lisa Gardner (Bantam)

12. “The Bullet Stops Here” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “Starlight” by Nora Roberts (St Martin’s Press)

14. “Fallen Angel” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

15. “Distant Thunder” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Cruel Seduction” by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

6. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

7. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

8. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

9. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

11. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

12. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

13. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Vintage)

14. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

15. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories