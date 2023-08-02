Regenxbio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.1 million in its second quarter. The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.66 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.26 per share. The biotechnology company posted revenue of $20 million in the period, which also did... READ MORE

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.1 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.66 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.26 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $20 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.8 million.

