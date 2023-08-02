On Air: Federal News Network
Regenxbio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 2, 2023 4:37 pm
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.1 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.66 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.26 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $20 million in the period, which also did...

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $20 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
