On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Salesforce, CrowdStrike rise; Five Below, Dollar General fall, Thursday, 8/31/2023

The Associated Press
August 31, 2023 4:13 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Salesforce Inc., up $6.42 to $221.46.

The customer-management software developer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Okta Inc., up $9.94 to $83.51.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

The cloud identity management company raised its financial forecasts for the year.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $13.85 to $163.03.

The cloud-based security company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Veeva Systems Inc., up $16.11 to $208.70.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry raised its profit forecast.

Five Below Inc., down $10.99 to $171.96.

The discount retailer trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., up $4.63 to $54.57.

        Read more: Business News

The sporting goods retailer reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Hormel Foods Corp., down $1.07 to $38.59.

The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Dollar General Corp., down $19.16 to $138.50.

The discount retailer slashed its profit forecast for the year.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Boston
9|6 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|6 3CMA Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories