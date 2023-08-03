On Air: Federal News Network
Saul Centers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2023 6:19 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $26.5 million, or 78 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $10.4 million, or 43 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust involved mostly in shopping malls posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares have decreased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.94, a decrease of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

