Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 2, 2023 4:07 pm
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $89 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.38. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $768 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $742 million to $763 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
