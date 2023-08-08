On Air: Federal News Network
Supernus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 8, 2023 6:39 pm
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $831,000 in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $135.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.2 million.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $620 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUPN

