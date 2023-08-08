On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Theriva Biologics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 8, 2023 8:33 am
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

