This Week: Disney reports earnings, inflation updates

The Associated Press
August 7, 2023 1:00 am
1 min read
      

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

Disney delivers earnings

The Walt Disney Co. reports its fiscal third-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

Wall Street expects the company’s profits to slip to 98 cents per share from $1.09 per share a year ago, though analysts expect revenue to rise. The results follow a strong second fiscal quarter on momentum from theme parks and an improving streaming business. Those...

Wall Street expects the company’s profits to slip to 98 cents per share from $1.09 per share a year ago, though analysts expect revenue to rise. The results follow a strong second fiscal quarter on momentum from theme parks and an improving streaming business. Those streaming entertainment numbers will be a key focus as the company competes heavily with other services in a crowded market.

Consumer price check

The Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for July on Thursday.

Economists polled by FactSet expect the report to show prices rose 3.3% in July. In June, prices rose 3%, marking the lowest annual rate in over two years. Inflation in consumer prices has been cooling since June 2022, when it hit a recent high of 9.1%.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Feb. 6.0

March 5.0

April 4.9

May 4.0

June 3.0

July (est.) 3.3

Source: FactSet

Wholesale price report

The Labor Department issues its monthly snapshot of prices at the wholesale level Friday.

Wholesale prices have come down more than prices at the retail level since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates more than a year ago. Analysts predict that prices ticked up very slightly in July, by 0.7% from a year ago. The annual rate of price increases has been easing steadily in recent months.

Producer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Feb. 4.7

March 2.7

April 2.1

May: 0.9

June: 0.1

July (est.): 0.7

Source: FactSet

