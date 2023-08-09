Toast, Array Technologies rise; Upstart Holdings, Roblox fall, Wednesday, 8/9/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), up $8.17 to $103.12.
The cloud services provider raised its profit forecast for the year.
Twilio Inc. (TWLO), up 98 cents to $59.38.
The communications software company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts.
Toast Inc. (TOST), up $3.55 to $23.77.
The restaurant software provider raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), down $17.19 to $34.56.
The financial technology company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
Penn Entertainment Inc. (PENN), up $1.53 to $26.37.
The casino operator entered an online sports betting deal with ESPN.
Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY), up $5.11 to $22.99.
The solar power technology company reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.
IAC Inc. (IAC), down $8.89 to 58.19.
The media company behind Entertainment Weekly reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.
Roblox Corp. (RBLX), down $7.69 to $30.05.
The online gaming platform reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
