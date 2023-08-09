On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Toast, Array Technologies rise; Upstart Holdings, Roblox fall, Wednesday, 8/9/2023

The Associated Press
August 9, 2023 12:08 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), up $8.17 to $103.12.

The cloud services provider raised its profit forecast for the year.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO), up 98 cents to $59.38.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), up $8.17 to $103.12.

The cloud services provider raised its profit forecast for the year.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO), up 98 cents to $59.38.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

The communications software company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts.

Toast Inc. (TOST), up $3.55 to $23.77.

The restaurant software provider raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), down $17.19 to $34.56.

The financial technology company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Penn Entertainment Inc. (PENN), up $1.53 to $26.37.

The casino operator entered an online sports betting deal with ESPN.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY), up $5.11 to $22.99.

        Read more: Business News

The solar power technology company reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

IAC Inc. (IAC), down $8.89 to 58.19.

The media company behind Entertainment Weekly reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX), down $7.69 to $30.05.

The online gaming platform reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|15 Test and Evaluation Working Group and...
8|15 North Carolina Digital Government...
8|15 Counter-UAS Summit 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories