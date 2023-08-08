On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Under Armour: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 8, 2023 7:05 am
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $8.5 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts...

READ MORE

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $8.5 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings to be 47 cents to 51 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|14 TechNet Augusta
8|14 National Veteran Small Business...
8|14 2023 Government Financial Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories