United Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 2, 2023 6:04 am
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $259.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $5.24.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.41 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $596.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $532.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTHR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
Top Stories