On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Urban Outfitters, Apellis rise; Foot Locker, Peloton Interactive fall, Wednesday, 8/23/2023

The Associated Press
August 23, 2023 12:54 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes Wednesday:

Foot Locker Inc. (FL), down $7.07 to $16.13.

The footwear and clothing retailer slashed its earnings and sales forecast for the year.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), down 23 cents to $67.11.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes Wednesday:

Foot Locker Inc. (FL), down $7.07 to $16.13.

The footwear and clothing retailer slashed its earnings and sales forecast for the year.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), down 23 cents to $67.11.

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

The auto parts retailer said Shane O’Kelly will succeed Tom Greco as CEO in September.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), up 71 cents to $34.80.

The clothing and accessories retailer reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), down $1.68 to $5.31.

The exercise bike and treadmill company gave investors a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS), up $9.64 to $40.40.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on rare safety issues with its eye condition treatment Syfovre.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN), up 42 cents to $14.78.

        Read more: Business News

The automotive services company announced a $50 million stock buyback plan.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), up $9.39 to $50.36.

The clothing retailer reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), up $15.49 to $140.64.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|29 Iowa Digital Government Summit
8|29 Cybersecurity Workshop: Navigating the...
8|29 Next '23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories