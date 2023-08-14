On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
US Steel, Monday.com rise; Nikola, Paramount Global fall, Monday, 8/14/2023

The Associated Press
August 14, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

U.S. Steel Corp. (X), up $8.36 to $31.08

The company rejected a buyout offer from Cleveland-Cliffs and said that it’s had multiple offers.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), up $1.73 to $63.27

The company named Intuit executive Alex Chriss as its new CEO effective Sept. 27.

Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), up $13.27 to $169.11

The maker of business communications tools reported earnings that far exceeded forecasts and raised its outlook for the year.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA), down 13 cents to $1.82

The zero-emission truck company recalled more than 200 vehicles after an investigation indicated a battery pack problem could be the cause of an earlier fire.

Target Corp. (TGT), down $1.63 to $129.42

The Minneapolis-based chain is among several major retailers reporting their latest results this week.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $2.89 to $239.76

The company reportedly cut prices in China for the long-range and performance versions of its Model Y.

Paramount Global Class B (PARA), down 34 cents to $14.93

News outlets reported that Neeraj Khemlani is stepping down as head of CBS News.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), up $28.98 to $437.53

The chipmaker has been caught up in an investor mania over the rapidly developing AI sector.

Top Stories