Vera Bradley, Conn’s rise; HP, Ambarella fall, Wednesday, 8/30/2023

The Associated Press
August 30, 2023 12:20 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

HP Inc. (HPQ), down $2.41 to $28.96.

The personal computer and printer maker cut its profit forecast for the year.

Box Inc. (BOX), down $2.84 to $27.96.

The online storage provider trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), down $14.07 to $61.71.

The video-compression chipmaker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.

PVH Corp. (PVH), up $2.40 to $83.22.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands raised its profit forecast for the year.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA), up 70 cents to $7.56.

The handbag and accessories company reported strong second-quarter earnings.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT), down $2.90 to $22.06.

The Tennessee-based boat manufacturer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN), up 89 cents to $4.36.

The retailer’s second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Rex American Resources Corp. (REX), down $3.08 to $38.26.

The ethanol producer reported weak second-quarter earnings.

